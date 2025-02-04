Parents, six children injured in bus-rickshaw collision

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) A speedy bus on Tuesday ran over rickshaw near Kot Nisar Shah area due to which parents and their six children received critical injuries.

The police said that the bus driver managed to escape from the scene.

Eight persons including a father, mother and their 6 children from 4 to 6 years old got critical injuries in the accident.

The injured had been transferred to District Headquarter Hospital, Sheikhupura.

The police registered a case and started prob.

