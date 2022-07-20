UrduPoint.com

Parents, Students Shine At Orientation For Pakistanis Departing To Study In USA

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Parents, students shine at orientation for Pakistanis departing to study in USA

EducationUSA at the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) organized a three-day virtual Pre-Departure Orientation (PDO) for students making final preparations toward a bachelor's, master's, or Ph.D degree in the United States

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :EducationUSA at the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) organized a three-day virtual Pre-Departure Orientation (PDO) for students making final preparations toward a bachelor's, master's, or Ph.D degree in the United States.

The interactive sessions coached students on campus life, academics, resources for international students, and adapting to new cultural experiences. This year, parents also joined the discussion to learn how they can contribute to student's successful transition to university life in the United States.

"Studying in the United States will open a world of opportunities for Pakistani students," noted Ray Castillo, the Acting Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy.

"American universities are not only known for their academic excellence, but also for fostering professional and personal growth," he added.

"A U.S. education also provides a global perspective, which is an essential skill for success in any career. Living and studying at a U.S. university gives Pakistani students a clear advantage in our ever-connected world." With thousands of academic programs, world-class institutions, and unmatched flexibility, the United States offers a wealth of higher-education opportunities not found anywhere else in the world. For parents in particular, a U.S. degree and educational experience can be a valuable investment in their child's future.

"This year, our parent-student session addressed a myriad of queries that parents have about U.S. study abroad programs, said USEFP Executive Director, Rita Akhtar. "Whether it's selecting a school where students will thrive and reach their academic and long-term goals or adapting to new environments and experiences, the PDO serves as the first point of contact for Pakistani students and their families with the U.S. higher education system.

The PDO is also considered the final step in EducationUSA 'Your 5 Steps to U.S. Study' advising resource, which guides hundreds of Pakistani students each year through the application process for admission to colleges and universities in the United States.

The orientation ceremony brings together proud parents and school community members in celebration of their students; success and hard work as they depart for U.S. campuses.

According to the Open Doors Report by the Institute of International Education, over 7,400 Pakistanis studied in the United States during the 2020-2021 academic year, with approximately 3,044 and 2,858 students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees respectively. The Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange is a comprehensive information resource on international students in the United States and U.S. students studying abroad.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Education Student United States

Recent Stories

Supreme Court seeks transcript of Rana Sanaullah's ..

Supreme Court seeks transcript of Rana Sanaullah's July 8 press conference

28 seconds ago
 Pakistan neither afford religious disharmony, nor ..

Pakistan neither afford religious disharmony, nor political instability: Ashrafi ..

30 seconds ago
 Over 12.3 million children received polio vaccines ..

Over 12.3 million children received polio vaccines in 68 districts

33 seconds ago
 Asad Mahmood examines civic amenities at Hakla-D.I ..

Asad Mahmood examines civic amenities at Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway

35 seconds ago
 Messi scores as PSG labour past Japanese champions ..

Messi scores as PSG labour past Japanese champions

6 minutes ago
 Roads in front of Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine close ..

Roads in front of Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine closed for traffic due to Urs

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.