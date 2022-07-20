Parents, students shine at orientation for Pakistanis departing to study in USA

EducationUSA at the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) organized a three-day virtual Pre-Departure Orientation (PDO) for students making final preparations toward a bachelor's, master's, or Ph.D degree in the United States

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :EducationUSA at the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) organized a three-day virtual Pre-Departure Orientation (PDO) for students making final preparations toward a bachelor's, master's, or Ph.D degree in the United States.

The interactive sessions coached students on campus life, academics, resources for international students, and adapting to new cultural experiences. This year, parents also joined the discussion to learn how they can contribute to student's successful transition to university life in the United States.

"Studying in the United States will open a world of opportunities for Pakistani students," noted Ray Castillo, the Acting Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy.

"American universities are not only known for their academic excellence, but also for fostering professional and personal growth," he added.

"A U.S. education also provides a global perspective, which is an essential skill for success in any career. Living and studying at a U.S. university gives Pakistani students a clear advantage in our ever-connected world." With thousands of academic programs, world-class institutions, and unmatched flexibility, the United States offers a wealth of higher-education opportunities not found anywhere else in the world. For parents in particular, a U.S. degree and educational experience can be a valuable investment in their child's future.

"This year, our parent-student session addressed a myriad of queries that parents have about U.S. study abroad programs, said USEFP Executive Director, Rita Akhtar. "Whether it's selecting a school where students will thrive and reach their academic and long-term goals or adapting to new environments and experiences, the PDO serves as the first point of contact for Pakistani students and their families with the U.S. higher education system.

The PDO is also considered the final step in EducationUSA 'Your 5 Steps to U.S. Study' advising resource, which guides hundreds of Pakistani students each year through the application process for admission to colleges and universities in the United States.

The orientation ceremony brings together proud parents and school community members in celebration of their students; success and hard work as they depart for U.S. campuses.

According to the Open Doors Report by the Institute of International Education, over 7,400 Pakistanis studied in the United States during the 2020-2021 academic year, with approximately 3,044 and 2,858 students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees respectively. The Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange is a comprehensive information resource on international students in the United States and U.S. students studying abroad.