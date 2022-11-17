UrduPoint.com

Parents' Support Must For Eradicating Polio: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Parents' support must for eradicating polio: DC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan has vowed to eradicate polio from the area and prevent the young generation from the crippling disease.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee(DPEC) which was attended by all concerned stakeholders of the health department besides district police officer, assistant commissioner of the Dera Ismail Khan.

The DC said that relevant departments should ensure strong coordination to make the anti-polio drives successful by reaching out to each child in order to protect the young generation from the deadly disease.

Similarly, he added that elaborate arrangements should be made to conduct each campaign in a peaceful manner.

He said the anti-polio campaigns could not be made successful without support of parents and in this regard, he was of the view all out efforts should be made for mobilizing the parents to get their children aged up to five years administered anti-polio drops.

He said efforts should be made to reach out to each child during every campaign so that a healthy society could be provided to our future generation.

Related Topics

Police Polio Young Dera Ismail Khan All From

Recent Stories

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuo ..

24 minutes ago
 Sanam Jung shares teaser of her upcoming show “P ..

Sanam Jung shares teaser of her upcoming show “Pyari Mona”

41 minutes ago
 Pakistani origin American Journalist Amna Nawaz to ..

Pakistani origin American Journalist Amna Nawaz to host “PBS NewsHour”

2 hours ago
 Each Pakistani player who played T20 World Cup wil ..

Each Pakistani player who played T20 World Cup will get more than Rs10 million

2 hours ago
 Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act: ..

Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act: Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of futu ..

Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of future disasters: Ahsan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.