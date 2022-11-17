Parents' support must for eradicating polio: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan has vowed to eradicate polio from the area and prevent the young generation from the crippling disease.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee(DPEC) which was attended by all concerned stakeholders of the health department besides district police officer, assistant commissioner of the Dera Ismail Khan.

The DC said that relevant departments should ensure strong coordination to make the anti-polio drives successful by reaching out to each child in order to protect the young generation from the deadly disease.

Similarly, he added that elaborate arrangements should be made to conduct each campaign in a peaceful manner.

He said the anti-polio campaigns could not be made successful without support of parents and in this regard, he was of the view all out efforts should be made for mobilizing the parents to get their children aged up to five years administered anti-polio drops.

He said efforts should be made to reach out to each child during every campaign so that a healthy society could be provided to our future generation.