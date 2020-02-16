ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Parents and Teachers has hailed the Islamabad High Court's decision of banning teachers for corporal punishment to students in the Federal public and private educational institutions.

Talking to APP, they termed the decision as historical, saying that it should have come within the society by the people itself so that the court would not have to take decision on it.

Principal Islamabad College for Boys (ICB), Ali Ahmad Kharal told that corporal punishment creates flaws in the personality of children.

He said that the women and parents should also avoid punishing their children at homes.

Highlighting the causes of corporal punishment, he said teachers' issues like pending salaries, daily wages jobs were causing mentally problems in these teachers. Therefore, they move towards psychological and physical punishment, he added.

He also pointed out the current situation of class rooms, saying that around 70 children were enrolled in one class room due to which teachers could not pay focus on the students' education and character building.

He called for providing quality class rooms with modern facilities and added the teachers should also be facilitated to discourage the habit of punishment. He urged the parents for character building of their children.

Principal Islamabad College for Girls (ICG) G-10/4, Saleha Jabeen emphasizing on the court's decision, stated that this should already have come within the society.

"Our values do not allow us for corporal punishment" she added.

She quoted that "If parents beat their children then they also give love to them for creating balance but how can a teacher can give love to his/her students like parents.? She also called upon the teachers to not use bad words for their students as it hurt them. The teachers' selection of words and accent should be soft so that the students could attract to them.

Renowned Educationist Ahmad Ali lauded the court decision and informed that administrative decision to this affect was already present in Sindh and Punjab province.

He said that enough awareness has already been spread in the society against the corporal punishment to the children, adding Media has played key role in creating awareness among the masses.

Besides corporal punishment, Ahmad Ali underlined the need of saving students from psychological punishment, terming it a main reason of students' suicide in the schools and universities.

The children needed to be fearless both mentally and physically so that they could join schools happily. The children should not have been fear of failing from schools, he added. The parents should not pressurize their children for getting more marks, hr maintained.

Senior Journalist and a father Muhammad Aslam said that usually a teacher take benefit of corporal punishment to hide his/her incapability and inefficiency so that the children could not ask any question from them.

Rather to beat the children in schools, he underscored for bringing attraction of education in their children.

Shumaila Noreen a mother told this scribe that it was a good step taken by the court and added the psychological and professional training of teachers was also need of the hour. A professional teacher always focus on character building of their children and make them mentally healthy for study, she added.

Haq Nawaz a student of Matric said that he often missed his classes from schools due to fear of punishment. He said that usually the mood of teachers causing trouble for him, therefore he cannot focus on study.

It is worth mentioning here that the Islamabad High Court on Thursday suspended till further notice section 89 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) that allows for the use of corporal punishment by parents, guardians and teachers "in good faith for the benefit".

Section 89 of the PPC will however remain suspended only in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

In its written order, the court noted that "corporal punishments are not in consonance with the constitutionally guaranteed right of inviolability of dignity notwithstanding section 89 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860."/778