Parents, teachers urged to get children vaccinated against typhoid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :During the on-going typhoid vaccination drive in the provincial capital, Assistant Commissioner Syeda Zainab Naqvi on Friday persuaded several refusing schools and parents in Tehkal, Tehkal Bala, Jahangirabad and Sefid Dheri to vaccinate children against the fatal disease.

She visited schools and said that there would no compromise on the health and care of children.

She also ensured vaccination of boys and girls in her presence and also urged parents to get their children vaccinated against typhoid so that this disease could be eradicated.

The assistant commissioner said that parents should cooperate with the district administration and the health department adding that typhoid was a dangerous disease and could be fatal in children.

The disease, she said, was caused due to consumption of contaminated water and food. It caused perforation in intestines and could lead to death, Zainab said.