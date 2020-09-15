UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parents Term Reopening Of Schools As Positive Sign For Knowledge

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:12 PM

Parents term reopening of schools as positive sign for knowledge

A wave of happiness spread among parents of students after reopening of educational institutions with implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Balochistan on Tuesday which remained closed around six months in view of COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :A wave of happiness spread among parents of students after reopening of educational institutions with implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Balochistan on Tuesday which remained closed around six months in view of COVID-19.

According to the decision of the provincial government, in the first phase, the classes of 9th and 10th in high schools, colleges and universities were opened with strict implementation of SOPs including wearing masks. There would be no breaks and assemblies in schools.

In this regard, teams have been set up by the provincial government to ensure and monitor the implementation of SOPs to avoid any threat of coronavirus.

While, students are also instructed to wear masks when leaving their homes and to maintain social distances. Those educational institutions not following SOPs properly would be sealed. The drivers who provide pick and drop service to the students have also been warned to ensure social distances when moving to schools and colleges.

On this occasion, parents in the provincial capital, talking to APP, hailed the government's decision of reopening of schools.

Related Topics

Balochistan Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DHA conducts over 6.7 million lab tests conducted ..

14 minutes ago

EAD launches project to rehabilitate local Samar B ..

29 minutes ago

Dubai Culture Chairperson meets with key players i ..

29 minutes ago

ADQ launch of Union71 to introduce faster, more ac ..

29 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews progress m ..

44 minutes ago

ERC mobile clinics continue providing medical serv ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.