Parents To Administer Measles Vaccine To Children:DC

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2024 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner of Sargodha, Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan, said that the anti-measles drive is in full swing in the District.

In his statement issued here on Sunday, he said measles could be unpleasant and was a potentially serious and highly infectious disease that could spread easily through respiratory droplets.

The DC asked the parents to ensure that measles vaccination would be administered on time to save their children from the deadly disease.

He mentioned that the risks of measles were high from March to June, so parents should complete the immunization course issued by the Health Department on time to protect their newborns from deadly diseases like measles.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Health Authority, Dr. Aslam Asad, "It is vital to administer the first dose of the measles vaccine to young children immediately after nine months and the second dose immediately after 15 months." "Parents should vaccinate their children seven times according to the schedule from birth to two years and protect them from 12 deadly diseases", he concluded.

