Parents to be encouraged for vaccinating their children against polio: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechoho Thursday said that parents should be encouraged to vaccinate their children against polio.

She expressed such views while chairing the post-review meeting of anti-polio drive held here.

The meeting was attended by EOC Coordinator Fayyaz Abbasi and Deputy Commissioners of districts across Sindh through video link.

During the anti-polio campaign in Sindh, as many as 7,186,946 children were vaccinated against polio, it was informed.

Overall, the target of vaccinating 98% of children against polio has been achieved.

The Sindh Health Minister said that after the recent Afghanistan crisis, strict measures needed to be taken. In addition, steps should be taken to start the anti-polio campaign in the Afghan refugee camps of Karachi.

Highways and slums areas should be re-mapped wherever Afghan refugees can come, Sindh Health Minister said. She also directed to ensure the vaccination of polio workers and implementation of SOPs.