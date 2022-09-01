UrduPoint.com

Parents Urge FDE To Introduce Uniformed Registration Form

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Parents association of students has asked the Federal Directorate of education (FDE) to simplify the registration process for applicants seeking admission in the model colleges working under its ambit.

The association has observed different model schools and colleges have designed different registration forms and lay individual conditions for admission.

The association has demanded a uniformed registration form and related documents for the facility of applicants.

The association asked the authorities concerned the simple uniformed registration form should be available online in this digital era so that the applicants can apply for registration with one click from their handy phone set or personal laptop from home or working place.

One applicant tries to apply for admission in different institutions in bid to secure place in an educational institution owing to a fear of merit barrier, the association added.

The members of the association told one college demands of the applicants to fix photos with the registration form while the other declines.

At the same time, one institution offers combination of subjects while the other one provides only a list of all subjects and doesn't provide any space to write subjects of choice in the registration form, leaving the applicants confused, they informed.

The association is of the view educational institutions should come out of manual system of working to save time and money of applicants and institutions themselves.

