SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Parents urged the authorities to take strict action against private schools who violating the Supreme Court orders regarding fees hikes.

The parents and students were facing difficulties due to the exorbitant fees being taken by private schools.

The parents objections were also not being addressed, a complainant Tahira whose children were studying in City School Sargodha talking to APP said here Wednesday. She told that schools were charging excessive fee and not revising their fees structure despite Court orders and concerned quarters were reluctant to precede their applications. Commenting of fees issues, the Principal the City school Nabila Dawar said that matter was under assessment in the District education Authority and they could not revised fee structure at their own while approval of head office was required.

On questioning regarding fees-hike matter, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Riaz Qadeer Bhatti told that action was underway to implement on Court orders regarding the fee structure of private schools. He told that a meeting would be held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh with parents, District Education Authority and private schools' administrations for implementing the SC decision. He said that monitoring of all educational institutions was being ensured here and authority has asked the owners of private schools to make their school's registrations and regularized their services. The CEO further said that strict action would be initiated against the schools ignored instructions in this regard. He said that according to Supreme Court's orders the private schools can only increase 5% fee and the fee slab would be freeze at January 2017 year's.