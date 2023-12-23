Open Menu

Parents Urged For Meaningful Engagement Of Kids During Winter Breaks

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Parents urged for meaningful engagement of kids during winter breaks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) An educationist has emphasized the importance of purposeful activities to keep children intellectually stimulated during the winter breaks.

"Winter breaks are not just about leisure; they are a valuable time to enhance a child's cognitive abilities and creativity," Dr Ayesha told a private news channel, urging the parents to consider activities that foster both academic and personal development of kids.

She suggested incorporating structured learning opportunities into the break, including reading challenges, where kids explore diverse genres or even take on writing projects to express their thoughts.

She stressed the importance of family engagement in educational games as it not only reinforces learning but also strengthens the parent-child bond. board games, puzzles, and even strategic video games can be valuable when enjoyed together.

Sadia also recommended hands-on learning of children through experiments and projects.

"Simple science experiments related to winter phenomena can ignite curiosity. From creating a mini snowstorm in a jar to studying the science behind frost, these activities stimulate a child's interest in the world around them."

Similarly, she said art and music contribute significantly to cognitive and emotional development. "Encourage children to explore their creative side through winter-themed art projects or learning a musical instrument during the break, she noted.

The educationist concluded by advising parents to view winter vacations as a golden opportunity for enriching a child's overall development. By combining structured learning, interactive technology, family engagement, hands-on experiments, and creative pursuits, children can make the most of their break while laying the foundation for a lifelong love of learning.

