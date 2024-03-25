Parents Urged Not To Allow Children To Fly Kites
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood on Monday urged upon the parents not to allow their children to violate kite flying ban imposed by the government otherwise the strict legal action would be taken.
According to a police spokesperson, the kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and they could face three to six months imprisonment and up to Rs 100,000 fine.
He said the officers concerned had been directed to utilize all available resources to control the kite flying and to net the ban violators and the kite sellers.
The parents were urged to keep an eye on their children and not to allow them to be a part of illegal activities as a crackdown against kite flyers had already been accelerated in the city, he added.
The use of Chemical-coated string for kite flying results in the loss of human lives therefore, all-out efforts were made to stop kite flying, he said.
