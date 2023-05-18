UrduPoint.com

Parents Urged To Administer Polio Drops To Children

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Parents urged to administer polio drops to children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Patron-in-Chief Leprosy TB Blindness Relief Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Prof Dr Muhammad Arif Khan on Thursday appealed the parents to vaccinate their children under five- years of age against crippling polio disease and protect them from physical and mental ailments.

In a message issued here on Thursday, Dr Arif Khan said, "It is a good initiative of the government to give free polio drops to vulnerable children under the polio campaigns." He said, "The expenses incurred on treatment of polio disease are much more and vaccination is free of charge."It was a national obligation to take children to age the age of five to nearby hospitals or dispensaries timely and get them vaccinated against poliovirus to help save their lives.

