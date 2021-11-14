UrduPoint.com

Parents Urged To Cooperate During '' National Measles, Rubella Campaign" From Nov 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Sunday appealed to the parents to play their role in making national immunization' drives against 'measles and rubella successful, to be held from November 15 to November 27.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said around 46.6 million children of 9 months to 15 years of age will be vaccinated in Punjab , adding, as part of government's efforts to protect children's lives through immunisation, campaign in which will target millions of children.

He said more than 4 lakh health teams are fully trained and all schools would be covered during the vaccine, adding, measles and rubella vaccine is not optional it is necessary for every target kid.

Muhammad Usman further urged parents to fully cooperate with health workers and vaccinators in schools who are carrying out door-to-door campaign, adding, if any child have any other diseases parents should inform the vaccination teams as they are properly trained about the vaccine.

He also assured the public that the vaccine is safe and has low rates of general side-effects, adding, Personnel of police, Rangers and the Army will provide security cover to the vaccination staff.

The nationwide campaign, part of a global initiative for elimination of measles and rubella, will end on Nov 27 in the country.

The vaccines will be available free of cost at public health facilities and outreach sites, he mentioned.

He further strongly advised parents to protect their children against this dangerous disease as soon as possible if they yet not done and catch up on missed vaccinations.

