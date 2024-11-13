Parents Urged To Cooperate With Polio Teams
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi paid a visit to various union councils to take stock of ongoing anti-polio drive.
According to district administration, the AC visited Union Council No.
5 and Anjumabad and checked the polio transit team's records and finger marking to ensure that the teams were effectively carrying out their duties.
He also met with parents and informed them about the importance of polio vaccination.
He urged parents to cooperate fully in vaccinating their children to help eradicate polio.
He praised the performance of the polio teams and added that the government was taking every possible step to eliminate polio.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration
Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline
Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case
Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan
Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..
Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns
Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner for timely completion of development projects38 seconds ago
-
Youth crushed to death41 seconds ago
-
Efforts underway to highlight KP's issues in SIFC: Governor Kundi44 seconds ago
-
SRSO promotes entrepreneurship for social, economic empowerment: CEO49 seconds ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses grief over wedding party accident in Gilgit52 seconds ago
-
Drug peddler held with 13kg narcotics substances57 seconds ago
-
Veda Bus Service from Nishtar-I to phase-II inaugurated1 minute ago
-
CTD eliminates three terrorists in Malakand1 minute ago
-
SRSO promotes entrepreneurship for social and economic empowerment:CEO11 minutes ago
-
Scientific exhibition held11 minutes ago
-
NGO launches olive tree plantation drive in medical college31 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO announces collaboration on Rover Mission through China's Chang'e 8 Mission in 202831 minutes ago