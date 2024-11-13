Parents urged to cooperate with polio teams

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi paid a visit to various union councils to take stock of ongoing anti-polio drive.

According to district administration, the AC visited Union Council No.

5 and Anjumabad and checked the polio transit team's records and finger marking to ensure that the teams were effectively carrying out their duties.

He also met with parents and informed them about the importance of polio vaccination.

He urged parents to cooperate fully in vaccinating their children to help eradicate polio.

He praised the performance of the polio teams and added that the government was taking every possible step to eliminate polio.

APP/slm