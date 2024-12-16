Parents Urged To Ensure Children Vaccinated Against Polio
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sarah Rehman has urged people, especially parents to cooperate fully with polio teams to ensure the complete eradication of the crippling disease.
She appealed on the occasion of an anti-polio campaign which commenced amid tight security arrangements across the district here on Monday. She said all children under the age of five will be administered polio drops, she said.
She said it was the collective responsibility of every citizen to fully cooperate with polio teams and facilitate their access to every household to protect children from lifelong disabilities.
The deputy commissioner also informed that eight new polio cases have recently been reported in the district which is quite alarming.
The DC said the government was taking all necessary measures to make the anti-polio campaign a success, but its success depends heavily on public support as well to make the area polio-free.
