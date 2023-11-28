Open Menu

Parents Urged To Ensure Vaccination Of Children

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Parents urged to ensure vaccination of children

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Tuesday urged parents to ensure vaccination of their children during the ongoing polio immunization drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Tuesday urged parents to ensure vaccination of their children during the ongoing polio immunization drive.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the third nationwide polio vaccination campaign, Dr Nadeem Jan said that poliovirus has paralyzed five children this year.

He added all these children deserved a healthy life and future. "We cannot allow a vaccine-preventable disease to continue to harm our children like this,” he said.

He said that protecting children’s well-being was a collective responsibility.

He said,"Every country that has eliminated polio so far has done so with the support of communities, parents, religious leaders, and social organizations."

"We need the same in Pakistan, for communities to join the government in its fight against polio.”

The event was held in Islamabad Model School, I-8/1, where school children presented a short tableau in cultural costumes of provinces.

The minister officially launched the campaign by giving polio drops to children under five year of age.

Dr Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication, said, “Polio cases are fewer than they have ever been, yet the virus has shown up in sewage samples in several major cities this year, indicating that some population pockets that have missed out on the vaccine.

The programme is continuously reviewing and reassessing its strategies and campaigns.

"We will ensure that we find these missed populations and vaccinate them.”

Over 44.3 million children under five years of age will be vaccinated in 159 districts during this third and last national campaign of 2023, which is being held in phases across the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Polio Same Event All Government Million

Recent Stories

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely on Wednesday: PMD

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely on Wednesday: PMD

32 seconds ago
 Noor Jehan melodies to be aired on PTV on 23rd ann ..

Noor Jehan melodies to be aired on PTV on 23rd anniversary: Solangi

33 seconds ago
 Defence car accident: ATC extends physical remand ..

Defence car accident: ATC extends physical remand of accused for 4-day

18 minutes ago
 Adviser to CM Balochistan visits Boys High School ..

Adviser to CM Balochistan visits Boys High School in Dalbandin

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan to hire foreign batting coach for Austral ..

Pakistan to hire foreign batting coach for Australia test series: Team Director ..

17 minutes ago
 Polio teams bask in support of Islamabad's top off ..

Polio teams bask in support of Islamabad's top officials

20 minutes ago
Dr Nafees calls on Railways Minister

Dr Nafees calls on Railways Minister

20 minutes ago
 CEO Bannu Cantonment Board Bilal Pasha 'commits su ..

CEO Bannu Cantonment Board Bilal Pasha 'commits suicide: Police

20 minutes ago
 AC Shalimar to oversee anti-polio campaign teams w ..

AC Shalimar to oversee anti-polio campaign teams working in Shalimar subdivision

20 minutes ago
 No dialogue with India on cross border pollution i ..

No dialogue with India on cross border pollution issue at COP-28

20 minutes ago
 CM envisions economic triumph as historic agreemen ..

CM envisions economic triumph as historic agreements with UAE unveil new era of ..

19 minutes ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 30, ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 30,766 power pilferers in 80 days ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan