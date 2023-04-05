Parents urged to get children administered polio drops in five-day campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lakki Marwat Abdul Hadi on Wednesday urged the parents to get their children vaccinated during the anti-polio drive starting from Monday (April 10).

In a message, The DC said efforts would be made to reach out to each child aged up to five years during the campaign so that a healthy society could be provided to our future generation.

The district administration had made arrangements to administer oral polio vaccine drops to about 1964033 children aged up to five years during a five-day anti-polio drive in 40 union councils of the district.

According to the administration, all arrangements had been completed and a total of 1000 teams including 909 mobile, 52 fixed, 34 transit, and nine roaming teams had been constituted to give polio drops to children at houses or other places including bus terminals, exit and entry points and markets.

For effective supervision, 256 area supervisors had also been deputed to conduct the drive in a coordinated manner and protect the children from the crippling disease.