Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Parents Urged To Get Children Administered Polio Drops In Five-day Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Parents urged to get children administered polio drops in five-day campaign

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lakki Marwat Abdul Hadi on Wednesday urged the parents to get their children vaccinated during the anti-polio drive starting from Monday (April 10).

In a message, The DC said efforts would be made to reach out to each child aged up to five years during the campaign so that a healthy society could be provided to our future generation.

The district administration had made arrangements to administer oral polio vaccine drops to about 1964033 children aged up to five years during a five-day anti-polio drive in 40 union councils of the district.

According to the administration, all arrangements had been completed and a total of 1000 teams including 909 mobile, 52 fixed, 34 transit, and nine roaming teams had been constituted to give polio drops to children at houses or other places including bus terminals, exit and entry points and markets.

For effective supervision, 256 area supervisors had also been deputed to conduct the drive in a coordinated manner and protect the children from the crippling disease.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Oral Lakki Marwat April Market All From

Recent Stories

ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be ..

ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be held on May 14

7 minutes ago
 PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Modul ..

PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Module in Gujranwala

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamo ..

Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamophobic, hateful acts against M ..

29 minutes ago
 El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#0 ..

El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#039;s focus on heritage of Spai ..

40 minutes ago
 Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in supp ..

Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in support of &#039;1 Billion Meals E ..

1 hour ago
 #CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.