Parents Urged To Get Children Administered Polio Drops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 06:36 PM

Parents urged to get children administered polio drops

Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Lower Muhammad Nasir Khan urged parents to get their children vaccinated against crippling disease during the ongoing anti-polio drive

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Lower Muhammad Nasir Khan urged parents to get their children vaccinated against crippling disease during the ongoing anti-polio drive.

The DC said that joint efforts should be made to reach out to each child aged up to five years during the campaign so that the area could be made polio-free.

In this regard, he was of the opinion that cooperation of parents was important and they should come forward to get their children vaccinated and protect them from life-long disabilities.

Several teams have been engaged to administer anti-polio drops to children at houses or other places including bus terminals, exit and entry points and markets.

APP/slm

