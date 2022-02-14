UrduPoint.com

Parents Urged To Get Children Vaccinated Against Polio

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Parents urged to get children vaccinated against polio

Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Monday urged upon the parents to get their children vaccinated against polio to make the area free of the crippling disease

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Monday urged upon the parents to get their children vaccinated against polio to make the area free of the crippling disease.

Addressing the Grand Jirga for Polio Awareness for the dignitaries of Bannu Division, he said the people should take advantage from the anti-polio campaign so that future generations could be saved from permanent disability.

He said that anti-polio propaganda was based on mere lies, which need not be taken into consideration, adding that the people have carried out a lot of researches on polio vaccinate and ultimately got rid of the crippling disease, but unfortunately we have not been able to eradicate it yet.

Addressing the grand Jirga, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Iqbal Hussain said there was an urgent need to raise awareness about infectious diseases like polio.

Similarly, DIG Bannu Saeed Ashfaq Anwar in his address said the police were doing their duty in anti-polio campaigns as well as sacrificing their lives to protect the future generation.

Abdul Rahim Marwat, a member of Qaumi Marwat Ittehad, said that the services of Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Health Department, Police and other departments in eradicating polio were laudable.

He requested the Commissioner Bannu to hold a jirga in Lakki Marwat for this purpose so that the people there could also benefit from the experience of the experts.

District Khatib Mufti Abdul Ghani appealed to the area to cooperate in making the anti-polio campaign a success and said that we will work hard against it together.

On this occasion, DIG Bannu Ashfaq Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Iqbal Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan, District Police Officer Bannu Imran Shahid, District Police Officer Lakki Marwat Shazada Umar Abbas Babar, District Police Officer North Waziristan Aqiq Hussain Zamin Khan, Deputy Coordinator, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Operations Center, and UNICEF and Anti-Polio officials were present.

