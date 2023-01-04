Parents urged to get children vaccinated against polio during ongoing drive

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaisar Khan has urged parents to cooperate with district government and polio teams to get their children aged upto five years vaccinated against polio during the ongoing drive in the district.

The DC was of the opinion that anti-polio campaign could be made successful with the cooperation of the local people and parents by ensuring that each child aged upto five years was administered oral polio vaccine so that a healthy society could be built up and secure the future generation from the crippling disease.

"The decision has to be made today if the child has to walk tomorrow. Open the door every time for polio workers and close the door on disability and administer oral polio vaccines to your young loved ones to ensure their protection against disability forever," the DC says in a statement posted on social media.

The five-day anti-polio campaign is successfully underway amid tight security to administer oral polio vaccine to about 364,422 children across the district.

According to the health department over 1800 teams have been engaged to administer polio drops to children at houses or other places including bus terminals, exit and entry points and markets.

More than 6,m100 policemen have been deployed to ensure security of polio vaccination teams in the district.

The district administration has also imposed section 144 for five days, banning pillion riding and displaying arms to avoid any untoward incident during polio campaign and citizens have been asked to cooperate in ensuring smooth conduct of the anti-polio drive by complying with prescribed restrictions.

Similarly, security has been intensified at all exit and entry points of the city and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib has directed all the police stations and security teams to remain alert and ensure that the security plan was implemented in letter and spirit.