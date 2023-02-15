Parents urged to get children vaccinated against polio

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaiser Khan has urged parents to cooperate and get their children vaccinated during the ongoing anti-polio drive to protect them from life-long disability.

In a statement, he said joint efforts should be made to make the area free from polio disease by ensuring that children aged upto five years of age were administered two drops oral polio vaccines during anti-polio campaigns.

In this regard, he was of the opinion that cooperation of parents was important and they should come forward to get their children vaccinated and protect them from the crippling disease of polio.

It is pertinent to mention that about 1675 refusal cases were reported during the last anti-polio drive and the authorities concerned are making efforts to cover the refusal cases at the earliest.

Currently, a five-day anti-polio campaign was underway across the district to administer anti-polio drops to about 364,422 children aged upto five years.

According to an official of the health department, 2403 teams have been engaged to administer anti-polio drops to children at houses or other places including bus terminals, exit and entry points and markets.