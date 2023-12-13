Parents urged to get children vaccinated against polio

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Parents have been urged to get their children vaccinated against crippling disease of polio during the anti-polio drive.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner South Waziristan Lower Faisal Ismail paid a visit to District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) Wana and checked polio vaccination activity.

He also issued necessary directions on the spot and added that efforts should be made to reach out to each child aged up to five years during the campaign so that the area could be made polio-free.

He was of the opinion that cooperation of parents was important and they should come forward to get their children vaccinated and protect them from life-long disabilities.

The AC also visited various wards and checked attendance of doctors and other staff. The medical superintendent briefed him about the provision of services to the patients.