Parents urged to get their children vaccinated against polio

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar has visited different localities and urged parents to cooperate with the administrator and polio teams to get their children vaccinated against the crippling disease of polio.

The assistant commissioner, following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan, visited Wanda Gandir and Wanda Lohani in connection with the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

He attended public 'jirga' and listened to public complaints regarding the anti-polio campaign.

On the occasion, the assistant commissioner said polio was a dangerous and deadly virus that caused lifelong disability.

He said most of countries have got rid of the polio virus forever but unfortunately Pakistan was still facing this virus; that's why continuous anti-polio campaigns were being organized. He hoped the virus would be completely eradicated from Pakistan soon.

The assistant commissioner also issued necessary instructions to the anti-polio staff during the field visit.

He said the anti-polio campaign could only be made successful with the cooperation of the parents and in that regard, all out efforts should be made for mobilizing the parents to get their children aged up to five years administered polio drops.