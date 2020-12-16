Parents urged to keep their children indoor during second wave of Covid-19

Rampant indifference of parents towards protection of their children against Covid - 19 has emerged to be a cause of deep concern for the pediatricians as most of them being asymptomatic are potential carriers with chances to transmit infection, not only to one another but also to adults, particularly those with compromised immunity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Rampant indifference of parents towards protection of their children against Covid - 19 has emerged to be a cause of deep concern for the pediatricians as most of them being asymptomatic are potential carriers with chances to transmit infection, not only to one another but also to adults, particularly those with compromised immunity.

Talking to APP they regretted that well meaning decision of the government to close schools and help prevent proximity among kids was witnessed to be nullified by the parents carrying their offspring to crowded places, as markets and recreational sites, with little consideration towards SOPs meant to contain Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Corona Virus 2 (SARsCoV-2) related COVID-19 .

Their concern is not misplaced as according to available national data out of 8800 total deaths since the start of the pandemic, 42 deaths have occurred in children and adolescents under the age of 20.

Prof. Jamal Raza, Executive Director, National Institute of Health (NICH) mentioning a steady increase in the number of cases being brought to the facility during the current wave cited people in general to be in a state of denial about the ailment and its severity.

"I can see a mark difference in their attitude towards the disease during the two waves," he said reiterating that infection being witnessed presently is much severe.

"Yes, a second surge of children is being seen in the emergencies again and this demand precautions," said Dr. Saba Shahid associated with Indus Hospital.

Urging parents and caretakers to avoid any unnecessary risk, the doctor running dedicated corona care unit for both adult and children in her hospital emphasized the need to keep children indoors as much as possible.

Although children transmit the infection at a much faster rate but generally all over the world they are either asymptomatic or present with mild symptoms as flu i.e. not very sick, Prof. Fehmina Arif, Pediatrics Department, Civil Hospital - Karachi reminded that children with underlying diseases as heart conditions, asthma, malignancies or immune diseases are at increased risk for severe disease.

" A more dangerous condition is Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) inflicted with Covid 19," said the senior child specialist mentioning that it is usually seen in children within 4-6 weeks of exposure to the virus.

Assistant Prof. and consultant pediatric cardiologist at Aga Khan University, Dr. Shazia Mohsin sharing details of the condition with APP said the syndrome is an exaggerated immune response of the body and happens in children who are somehow more to get this than others.

"These children present with fever of at least three days with or without rash, vomiting, diarrhea, conjunctivitis, strawberry tongue, edema of hands and feet cracked lips, respiratory distress or signs of heart failure," said the doctor emphasizing that all such children must necessarily be seen by a qualified pediatrician and that also do need some blood-workup and investigations for diagnosis followed by treatment.

To a query she said child specialists all over Pakistan saw this MIS in Children between July and August this year and during the first peak around 36 cases were seen in Karachi only while the numbers declined in September.

According to Dr. Shazia Mohsin units at AKUH and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) were actively engaged in the study, stated that the deaths seen among these children were higher than western data, due to late referrals.

"The children who reached in time not only survived but also their heart function and coronary artery abnormalities reverted to normal. So high index of suspicion by pediatricians and time referral is the key to survival," said the researcher.

She also urged the parents not to ignore that the country, like most other parts of the world, is in the second peak of the Novel Covid-19 hence need to be extremely careful.

"The carry home message for all is that prevention is better than cure, it is of utmost importance that we follow SOPS - ensure social distancing, avoid gatherings, avoid unnecessary travel and wear masks," she reiterated.

The researcher particularly addressing the parents advised them not to panic as the percentage of MIS-C is still low, however, must never ignore danger signs (uncontrollable vomiting and/or diarrhea, strawberry tongue, acute pain in abdomen, convulsions, conjunctivitis, lethargy, respiratory distress, decreased urination, fever persistent for more than three days) among their children.

\778\395