UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parents Urged To Provide Healthy Diet To Children: Ahmed Hussain Dhaer

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 09:03 PM

Parents urged to provide healthy diet to children: Ahmed Hussain Dhaer

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA Ahmed Hussain Dhaer urged parents to give their children healthy diet and refrain them from junk food

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA Ahmed Hussain Dhaer urged parents to give their children healthy diet and refrain them from junk food.

He was addressing a moot held in connection with the World Food Day at the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Univesity of Agriculture (MNSUA) here on Wednesday.

The MNA said that excessive food should be preserved so that it could be provided to the deserving and the needy.

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha stated that the day was marked to sensitise people about consuming food in a better way.

He said the day had been marked since 1940 and shed light on ingredients of different types of food and its impact on human health.

MNSUA VC Dr Asif Ali underlined the need for using different types of food and said natural food strengthed body.

A good number of students and faculty attended the moot.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif World Agriculture From

Recent Stories

India cannot digest Pakistan's admiration in FATF: ..

3 minutes ago

Martyr Police constable buried in native village

3 minutes ago

ICT admin plants 1.2m saplings in capital: Nationa ..

3 minutes ago

156 power pilferers caught in Multan

3 minutes ago

PML-N announces names of party office bearers Punj ..

13 minutes ago

Seminar on "World Hydrocephalus and Spina Bifida D ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.