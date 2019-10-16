Parents urged to provide healthy diet to children: Ahmed Hussain Dhaer

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA Ahmed Hussain Dhaer urged parents to give their children healthy diet and refrain them from junk food.

He was addressing a moot held in connection with the World Food Day at the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Univesity of Agriculture (MNSUA) here on Wednesday.

The MNA said that excessive food should be preserved so that it could be provided to the deserving and the needy.

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha stated that the day was marked to sensitise people about consuming food in a better way.

He said the day had been marked since 1940 and shed light on ingredients of different types of food and its impact on human health.

MNSUA VC Dr Asif Ali underlined the need for using different types of food and said natural food strengthed body.

A good number of students and faculty attended the moot.