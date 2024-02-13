Open Menu

Parents Urged To Support Anti-polio Drive In Bahawalnagar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan on Tuesday urged parents to support the government's efforts to eradicate polio and ensure that their children are vaccinated in Bahawalnagar

Speaking at a press conference, Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan said that polio is a crippling disease that can be prevented with vaccination. He called on parents to ensure that their children are vaccinated against polio, saying that it is the best way to protect them from the disease.

Bhawan also said that the government is committed to eradicating polio from Pakistan and that it is making every effort to ensure that the country is declared polio-free.

The anti-polio campaign will be carried out from February 26 to February 28, during which time polio teams will visit households to administer polio drops to children under the age of five.

Bhawan appealed to parents to cooperate with the polio teams and to ensure that their children are vaccinated.

