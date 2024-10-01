Open Menu

Parents Urged To Support Polio Vaccination Efforts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath on Tuesday visited the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) to review the ongoing efforts to eradicate polio.

During the meeting, a comprehensive assessment of the current polio situation and the challenges faced was presented.

The review also included a discussion on the success of the September polio campaign, which vaccinated nearly 33 million children across the country.

Dr. Bharath was briefed on the strategic plans for the upcoming polio campaigns scheduled for October and November.

Dr. Bharath emphasized the critical need for coordinated efforts to ensure all children in high-risk districts, including South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar, receive the polio vaccine. "These areas are still reservoirs of the poliovirus, and we must intensify our efforts to stop its transmission," he stated.

The meeting highlighted that the poliovirus was present in environmental samples from 67 districts, with 24 cases reported to date.

Dr. Bharath reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating polio, noting that serious emergency measures are in place, and with unwavering support from the Federal and provincial governments, we will strengthen our polio campaigns.

Dr. Bharath urged the parents to cooperate fully with vaccination teams, stressing that "the government cannot win this fight alone. Parents must vaccinate their children to protect them from permanent disability."

With the steadfast support of the government and partners, Pakistan remains determined to ensure a polio-free future for every child.

