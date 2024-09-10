Parents Urged To Support Polio Workers In Eradicating Polio
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, focal person of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the anti-polio campaign on Tuesday urged the parents of children under-five to cooperate with vaccination teams to get rid of the crippling disease.
Talking to a private news channel, she said that the campaign was launched yesterday on a mass scale.
The campaign will be done across 115 districts, aiming to vaccinate 33 million children against this debilitating disease, she added.
Under the anti-polio drive around 286,000 polio workers will go door-to-door to administer polio drops to children, she further added.
She said that 17 cases of polio have been reported in 2024 so far, of which 12 are from Balochistan and 5 from Sindh.
The Prime Minister gave strict instructions to run the polio drive like an emergency program, she added.
Together with provincial governments, district administrations, and strategic partners, an integrated strategy has been developed to reach each and every child of the country, she added.
Recent Stories
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate
Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat
SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships
Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor house for resolving their issues
Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; Finance Minister Muhammad Aura ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG police deploys special squads for better traffic in Islamabad41 minutes ago
-
13 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered42 minutes ago
-
Ministry organizes 49th Seerat-un-Nabi Conference to promote religious harmony, unity across nation42 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 203,400 cusecs water42 minutes ago
-
33rd death anniversary of Jhara Pehalwan being observed today52 minutes ago
-
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local court today1 hour ago
-
National Assembly session starts1 hour ago
-
Resolving public issues top priority, DIG1 hour ago
-
Federal Ombudsman resolves Abbottabad resident’s disputed electricity bill1 hour ago
-
ANF seizes 76.5 kg drugs in five operations1 hour ago
-
Minister assures to resolve problems of LG employees on priority basis1 hour ago
-
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado2 hours ago