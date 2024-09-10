Open Menu

Parents Urged To Support Polio Workers In Eradicating Polio

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Parents urged to support polio workers in eradicating polio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, focal person of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the anti-polio campaign on Tuesday urged the parents of children under-five to cooperate with vaccination teams to get rid of the crippling disease.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the campaign was launched yesterday on a mass scale.

The campaign will be done across 115 districts, aiming to vaccinate 33 million children against this debilitating disease, she added.

Under the anti-polio drive around 286,000 polio workers will go door-to-door to administer polio drops to children, she further added.

She said that 17 cases of polio have been reported in 2024 so far, of which 12 are from Balochistan and 5 from Sindh.

The Prime Minister gave strict instructions to run the polio drive like an emergency program, she added.

Together with provincial governments, district administrations, and strategic partners, an integrated strategy has been developed to reach each and every child of the country, she added.

Related Topics

Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Polio From Million

Recent Stories

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

28 minutes ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

1 hour ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

5 hours ago
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

14 hours ago
 Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

14 hours ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

14 hours ago
 SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholars ..

SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships

14 hours ago
 Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor hou ..

Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor house for resolving their issues

14 hours ago
 Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; ..

Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; Finance Minister Muhammad Aura ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan