Parents urged to support polio workers in eradicating polio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, focal person of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the anti-polio campaign on Tuesday urged the parents of children under-five to cooperate with vaccination teams to get rid of the crippling disease.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the campaign was launched yesterday on a mass scale.

The campaign will be done across 115 districts, aiming to vaccinate 33 million children against this debilitating disease, she added.

Under the anti-polio drive around 286,000 polio workers will go door-to-door to administer polio drops to children, she further added.

She said that 17 cases of polio have been reported in 2024 so far, of which 12 are from Balochistan and 5 from Sindh.

The Prime Minister gave strict instructions to run the polio drive like an emergency program, she added.

Together with provincial governments, district administrations, and strategic partners, an integrated strategy has been developed to reach each and every child of the country, she added.