Parents Urged To Vaccinate Children Against Polio

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Chagai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Taftan Waqar Ahmed on Monday has urged parents to play their role in the success of the anti-polio campaign by vaccinating their children up to the age of five against the polio virus.

According to the AC office, at the inauguration of the anti-polio campaign, Assistant Commissioner Taftan Waqar Ahmed said that the eradication of the polio virus can only be achieved through the vaccination of children aged five and under.

Speaking to the polio workers, he pledged the support of the Levies Force to provide security to the polio teams and to inspect their performance.

He expressed satisfaction with the day's progress and said that only by working together can we eradicate this dangerous virus and protect our future generations.

