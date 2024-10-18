Open Menu

Parents Urged To Vaccinate Children To Prevent Diphtheria Outbreaks

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Parents urged to vaccinate children to prevent diphtheria outbreaks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Dr. Shobha Lakhsmi, a renowned specialist in infectious diseases, said on Friday that the diphtheria cases were spreading rapidly in Sindh.

Talking to a private news channel, she explained the seriousness of the disease by adding that diphtheria is a bacterial infection that affects the throat and airways.

It causes severe breathing difficulties, and if untreated, it can lead to complications like heart problems or even death, especially in young children, she added.

She said that the diphtheria is highly contagious and spreads through coughing, sneezing, or even close contact with an infected person.

Dr. Shobha emphasized the importance of taking precautions, especially in areas where vaccination rates are low.

She urges parents by adding that the spread of the disease should be decreased by the vaccination.

"Make sure children wash their hands regularly, avoid contact with sick people, and always ensure they are up to date with their vaccines.

According to the Health department statistics, around 170 children of Sindh were infected by the diphtheria in October, out of which 27 children died due to the disease.

Related Topics

Sindh Died Young Lead October

Recent Stories

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series ..

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?

37 minutes ago
 Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vow ..

Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..

52 minutes ago
 Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia ..

Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..

1 hour ago
 From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma t ..

From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists

1 hour ago
 Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists follow ..

Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call

3 hours ago
 Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boos ..

Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..

3 hours ago
PM writes letter to US president for release, retu ..

PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

16 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan