Parents Urged To Vaccinate Children To Prevent Diphtheria Outbreaks
Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Dr. Shobha Lakhsmi, a renowned specialist in infectious diseases, said on Friday that the diphtheria cases were spreading rapidly in Sindh.
Talking to a private news channel, she explained the seriousness of the disease by adding that diphtheria is a bacterial infection that affects the throat and airways.
It causes severe breathing difficulties, and if untreated, it can lead to complications like heart problems or even death, especially in young children, she added.
She said that the diphtheria is highly contagious and spreads through coughing, sneezing, or even close contact with an infected person.
Dr. Shobha emphasized the importance of taking precautions, especially in areas where vaccination rates are low.
She urges parents by adding that the spread of the disease should be decreased by the vaccination.
"Make sure children wash their hands regularly, avoid contact with sick people, and always ensure they are up to date with their vaccines.
According to the Health department statistics, around 170 children of Sindh were infected by the diphtheria in October, out of which 27 children died due to the disease.
