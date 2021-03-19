UrduPoint.com
Parents' Vital Role Necessary For Effective Use Of Online Study Mediums: Health Expert

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 09:25 PM

Parents should play their role to help their children in using online study mediums effectively during Covid-19, said child health expert Dr Muhammad Mudasir Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Parents should play their role to help their children in using online study mediums effectively during Covid-19, said child health expert Dr Muhammad Mudasir Saeed.

Talking to APP on Friday, he said during the COVID- 19 pandemic schools all over the world have shifted from physical to online sessions to reduce contagion outbreak risk.

Dr Saeed added that although youth might have many positive experiences with social media use in their daily lives whereas adolescents were facing certain encounters resulting depression owing to their vulnerability to cyber bullying and information hacking and online harassment.

He said many children were left feeling afraid, lonely, anxious, and concerned for their future due to ominous encounters of online harassment without proper parents' guidance to safely use the social media.

He said during the crisis, identifying children at risk was inherently more challenging given that many adults who would typically recognize signs of abuse, such as teachers, childcare workers, coaches, extended family and community members and child and family welfare workers, were no longer in regular contact with children.

Dr Saeed mentioned that parents' cordial and regular interaction with their children particularly during their school or coaching classes was imperative to keep a check at their children as any change in their behavior would highlight any signs of trouble.

The guidance of parents would help not only in effective use of social media and other online for portals for acquiring education rather help them prevent any suspicious activity or encounter with trouble-making elements over the internet, he added.

