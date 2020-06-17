UrduPoint.com
Parents Worry About Excessive Use Of Digital Gadgets By Children

Parents worry about excessive use of digital gadgets by children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The closure of schools, colleges added to the miseries of parents as the excessive use of digital gadgets including smart phones, laptops, tablets among children during the COVID-19 pandemic period has raised serious concerns for them.

Children spending more time on screens for entertainment rather than studies, they were watching animated movies, cartoon and playing games on different gadgets which become serious threat for their mental and Physical health.

Sarah Akram, a mother of three school going kids said their children were at homes for more than four months. They were spending time on internet playing games like PUBG become addictive of this game.

"Due to spread of coronavirus pandemic children are unable to go to parks and playground for leisure and they are restricted to homes now-a-days ''she added.

While talking to APP Zahid Ali said his son was studying in grade six, he was spending his time on mobile mostly, he used to watch Tik-Tok, Facebook, and other social media applications during the whole day.

His son slept at mid night during these holidays which might cause negative impact on his health, he added.

Danish Rizwan Journalist said his daughter was 12 years old and she used to watch makeup tutorials on YouTube and she loved to learn these things from internet.

On the other side his son watched 3D cartoon movies of Hollywood on laptop and not using technology fruitfully, he added.

When contacted to spoke person of Pakistan Institute of Medical Science Dr Waseem khawaja said the increasing screen time during COVID-19 could be harmful for children' eyesight by using smart phones, playing fighting games on laptops effect children mental health and children become more aggressive.

