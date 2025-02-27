Open Menu

Pari Gul Leads Tree Plantation Drive In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 08:08 PM

Pari Gul leads tree plantation drive in Islamabad

Islamabad Capital Police organized a tree plantation drive in collaboration with the Climate Hub Forum. SP Soan Pari Gul Tareen, along with Chairperson Iram Khan and Aamir Sadozai, planted saplings during the campaign on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police organized a tree plantation drive in collaboration with the Climate Hub Forum. SP Soan Pari Gul Tareen, along with Chairperson Iram Khan and Aamir Sadozai, planted saplings during the campaign on Thursday.

A public relations officer told APP that officers of the Soan Zone were also present on the occasion.

The initiative aims to increase greenery in the city, maintain ecological balance, and promote a clean and green environment.

SP Soan stated that the plantation drive would not only enhance the beauty of the city but also contribute to improving air quality, urban aesthetics, and environmental protection.

She urged citizens to actively participate in such environmental initiatives to collectively work towards a healthier environment.

APP/zr-mkz

Recent Stories

Sindh Cabinet approves establishment of Dow Scienc ..

Sindh Cabinet approves establishment of Dow Science Foundation, other proposals: ..

50 seconds ago
 Pakistan scales up climate resilience with DAP for ..

Pakistan scales up climate resilience with DAP for Badin, Dera Ghazi Khan

52 seconds ago
 Trump ends Chevron permit in major blow to Venezue ..

Trump ends Chevron permit in major blow to Venezuela

2 minutes ago
 AJK PM pays tribute to PAF on 6th "Operation Swift ..

AJK PM pays tribute to PAF on 6th "Operation Swift Retort" anniversary

2 minutes ago
 Pari Gul leads tree plantation drive in Islamabad

Pari Gul leads tree plantation drive in Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: Thales

Press Release from Business Wire: Thales

3 minutes ago
Press Release from Business Wire: Riskified

Press Release from Business Wire: Riskified

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Cabinet accords approval for procurement of ..

Sindh Cabinet accords approval for procurement of E-bikes for women, double-deck ..

45 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony held for retiring Police officer ..

Farewell ceremony held for retiring Police officers

45 minutes ago
 Traders hold protest against increasing theft inci ..

Traders hold protest against increasing theft incidents in Dera markets

45 minutes ago
 UK posts record number of asylum requests

UK posts record number of asylum requests

45 minutes ago
 ICT admin cracks down on aggressive begging, price ..

ICT admin cracks down on aggressive begging, price gouging ahead of Ramazan

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan