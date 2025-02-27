Pari Gul Leads Tree Plantation Drive In Islamabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 08:08 PM
Islamabad Capital Police organized a tree plantation drive in collaboration with the Climate Hub Forum. SP Soan Pari Gul Tareen, along with Chairperson Iram Khan and Aamir Sadozai, planted saplings during the campaign on Thursday
A public relations officer told APP that officers of the Soan Zone were also present on the occasion.
The initiative aims to increase greenery in the city, maintain ecological balance, and promote a clean and green environment.
SP Soan stated that the plantation drive would not only enhance the beauty of the city but also contribute to improving air quality, urban aesthetics, and environmental protection.
She urged citizens to actively participate in such environmental initiatives to collectively work towards a healthier environment.
