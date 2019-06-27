Paris Peace Forum chooses KP to present RTI implementation

The Paris Peace Forum has chosen Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's project, from among the provinces and the country, to be a project leader on Solutions for Peace

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The Paris Peace Forum has chosen Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 's project, from among the provinces and the country, to be a project leader on Solutions for Peace.

The Pakistan Methodology for assessing RTI implementation has been selected to be showcased at the Paris Peace Forum, from November 11-13, 2019. For its second edition of Paris Peace Forum, the Call for Projects received more than 700 applications from 115 countries.

These projects presented concrete and innovative solutions that tackle global challenges in 6 major themes: Peace & security, Development, Environment, New technologies, Inclusive Economy, and Culture & education.

At the annual event, selected project leaders will have the opportunity to increase the visibility of their solutions, benefiting from the number of visitors as well as the international media coverage of the event.

They will also be able to test their projects in front of diverse audience, through a pitch presentation, as part of debate or by scheduling meetings with other participant at their stands. They will get a chance to connect with potential partners, such as high-level representatives of States and International Organizations officials, directors of NGOs or companies, philanthropists, experts and journalists.

The second Paris Peace Forum is going to be the biggest event this year displaying best practices in multilateral governance and will bring together organizations, governments and NGO's from all around the world (https://parispeaceforum.

org/about/).

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is honored to present the methodology for evaluating the RTI law implementation to a worldwide audience and several heads of states. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Commission with the technical support of German Development Cooperation and Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation and the Centre for Law and Democracy (CLD), a Canada-based organization and other stakeholders has already developed the first-ever methodology to assess and evaluate the implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) law in the country. The methodology is now in the implementation process in the provinces of KP in the first phase. The same exercise will subsequently be done in other parts of the country where RTI laws are under implementation.

The Pakistan Methodology developed to evaluate SDG 16.10.2. is considered even beyond the requirements presented by UNESCO, the official custodian of SDG 16.10.2. The tool assesses both individual public authorities and the oversight system. It uses a wide range of approaches to evaluate proactive disclosure, central measures, institutional measures, and reactive disclosure.

The Methodology looks at implementation of RTI laws in four areas, namely Central Measures, focusing on Information Commissions, Institutional Measures and focusing on structural measures by individual Public Authorities, Proactive Disclosure and Reactive Disclosure.