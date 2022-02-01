UrduPoint.com

Parizaad: Bilal Abbas Lauds Ahmed Ali Akbar's Stellar Performance

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Bilal Abbas praised Ahmed Ali Akbar for his exceptional performance in blockbuster drama serial 'Parizaad'. The serial, has hit the right chords with a catchy storyline and stellar acting performances by the star cast.

'Parizaad' actor Ahmed Ali Akbar won hearts with his flawless performance. His powerful portrayal of a dark-skinned man whose love is always rejected, garnered a lot of praise nationwide as well as across the border.

Recently, Bilal Abbas took his social media and expressed thoughts about Parizaad "I think Ahmed Ali Akbar has done a phenomenal job and Parizaad was an amazing drama itself. Super proud of the makers and the cast for pulling this off effortlessly." Pakistani artists along with Imran Abbas, Zahid Ahmed, Ali Rehman Khan, Sajal Aly, Feroze Khan, and many others also lauded the protagonist.

The drama, music, and impeccable acting of Akbar have gained an overwhelming response from the audience.

'Parizaad' was one of the biggest projects of Hum Television. The star-studded cast comprised of Ushna Shah, Ahmad Ali Akbar, Kiran Tabeer, Madiha Rizvi, Tipu Shah, Paras Masroor, Nauman Ijaz, Urwa Hocane, Yumna Zaidi, Saboor Aly, and Mashal Khan.

Beautifully penned by Hashim Nadeem and directed by Shahzad Kashmiri, 'Parizaad' emerged as different not only because it was a male-oriented story but also because it challenged multiple stereotypes. From skin color to masculinity, the serial refuted a lot of society's fixed notions.

The serial managed to bring fresh conversations to the table.

