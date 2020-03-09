UrduPoint.com
Park And Horticulture Authority (PHA) Inaugurates Urban Forest In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:01 PM

Park and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Monday inaugurated second urban forest of Lahore inspired by Miyawaki Method at Faisal Town Block-C

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Park and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Monday inaugurated second urban forest of Lahore inspired by Miyawaki Method at Faisal Town Block-C.

PHA Director General Muzafar Khan planted a sapling at the occasion and said that the step was taken to cope with the environmental challenges, adding that PHA would enhance the number of Urban Forest in city.

He further elaborated that PHA had planted around 16 types of various plants including Java Plum, Mango, Bauhinia tree (Kachnar), white and black mulberry, bamboo tree and others. He was of the view that trees and plants were the essential part of human's life.

PHA Director Mudasar Ijaz, Director Zone-5 Misbah-ul-Hassan, Deputy Director Waqar and other officials of the departments were also present at the occasion.

