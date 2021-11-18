Park at Basti Nizamabad inaugurated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi inaugurated a new recreational park named (Rathor park) at Basti Nizaam Abad, on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi inaugurated a new recreational park named (Rathor park) at Basti Nizaam Abad, on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Deputy Commissioner said that street lights had been installed and the work on cricket ground was also in progress.

He appreciated district administration for taking special interest in uplift work in the Rathor park and ensuring funds for installation of different facilities.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi said that recreational places would be made luxury.

He stated that Basti Nizaamabad was located out of city and it was peaceful place. On the occasion, large number of citizens were present in opening ceremony.