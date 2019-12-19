UrduPoint.com
'Park Enclave One' Project To Be Completed By March 2020: Chairman CDA

Thu 19th December 2019 | 09:39 PM

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ahmad Ali on Thursday informed the Subcommittee of the Public Accounts Committee's (PAC) that the long-awaited housing project "Park Enclave One" will be completed by March 2020

He told the Committee that the development work of Park Enclave One was in progress and will be completed by March 2020 after which possession of plots will be given to the allotees.

Chaired by Member National Assembly Noor Alam Khan as its Convenor, the Committee wad told that the project was delayed for nine years mainly due to land disputes of the project which however have been sorted out.

The Convener observed that a direction was given to CDA to do not demand development charges and late fees charges from the allottees until they are given possession of the plots, but the orders were flouted.

The Committee also directed to provide entire record regarding the allotment of Shall petrol pump near Islamabad Club which has not been provided so far.

Noor Alam also summoned Mayor Islamabad, on illegal appointments of safety officers in Metropolitan Corporation (MCI).

He directed the CDA to take physical possession of all the properties which were earlier on lease and whose lease has been expired.

The Chair directed Inspector General of Police to submit details of police officers involved in land occupation and posted those officers as OSD instead of giving them postings in police stations.

Reviewing the audit report of 2017-18 about the Ministry of Religious Affairs, he asked that how many employees of the Ministry performed Umrah and Hajj on government's expense?Seeking details of all those government employees, Noor Alam directed to make recovery from those who performed Hajj or Umrah more than once on government's expense.

Seeking details of "Khuddam" sent to Saudia Arabia in last five years, he said sending "Khuddam's" for the service of Hujjaj should be stopped since they were not present anywhere except in hotels or dispensaries.

