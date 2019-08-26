UrduPoint.com
Park Lane Case Adjourned Till Sep 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:04 PM

An accountability court (AC) Monday extended the judicial remand of Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria till September 17 in the Park Lane reference connected with the fake bank accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ):An accountability court (AC) Monday extended the judicial remand of Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria till September 17 in the Park Lane reference connected with the fake bank accounts scam.

The accused was produced before duty judge Shahrukh Arjamand due to leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor prayed the court to extend the judicial remand of the accused which was accepted by the judge.

According to NAB, Anklesaria being an advisor of Sindh chief minister had sent two applications signed by him regarding allotment of plots in Bagh-e-Jinnah Karachi.

It said that it was in the knowledge of Anklesaria that land was property of Bagh-e-Jinnah Karachi.

Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria is also facing charges of taking a loan on forged documents. He is also said to be involved in benefiting Park Lane Company through fake bank accounts.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned hearing till September 12, on a corruption reference pertaining to Karkey Rental Power Project due to not appearance of NAB's investigation officer.

