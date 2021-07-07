Park Lane Company reference against Zardari adjourned till Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Park Lane Company corruption reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari till Thursday.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference connected with the fake accounts scam filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to former president Asif Zardari and Omni Group's Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed on the request of their legal team.

At the outset of hearing, the court continued recording the statement of a prosecution witness Nabeel Zahoor. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till Thursday.

Meanwhile, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned hearing till July 12, on Lok Virsa corruption reference against PPP's senator Robina Khalid and others. The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding due to the absence of the defence lawyer.

The reference had alleged the accused for embezzlement of Rs 30.13 million in funds of Lok Virsa.