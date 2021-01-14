Park Lane, money laundering references adjourned till Jan 21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of mega money laundering and Park Lane references against former President Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft references connected with fake accounts scam filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB prosecutor Wasim Javed, investigating officer Qasim and lawyer Amjad Pervez appeared before the court.

through the counsel former President Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani Majeed and Salman Yousuf requested for one-day exemption from appearing which the court accepted.

During the course of proceeding, the court continued recording the witness Ahsan Aslam statement and made the record presented by him as part of the case record. The hearing was adjourned till January 21.

Meanwhile, due to the absence of lawyers in the Park Lane reference hearing in the same court was adjourned till next date. However, the witness could not be cross-examined.