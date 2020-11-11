Park Lane, Pink Residency References Adjourned Till Nov 18
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:23 PM
An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Park Lane Company and Pink Residency references till November 18, against former President Asif Ali Zardari and others
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Park Lane Company and Pink Residency references till November 18, against former President Asif Ali Zardari and others.
AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft references connected with fake accounts scam moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.
The court adjourned hearing on the references without any further proceeding due to the strike by the lawyers.