Park Lane, Pink Residency references adjourned till Nov 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Park Lane Company and Pink Residency references till November 18, against former President Asif Ali Zardari and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft references connected with fake accounts scam moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.

The court adjourned hearing on the references without any further proceeding due to the strike by the lawyers.