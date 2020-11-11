UrduPoint.com
Park Lane, Pink Residency References Adjourned Till Nov 18

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:23 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Park Lane Company and Pink Residency references till November 18, against former President Asif Ali Zardari and others

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft references connected with fake accounts scam moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.

The court adjourned hearing on the references without any further proceeding due to the strike by the lawyers.

More Stories From Pakistan

