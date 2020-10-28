Park Lane reference against Zardari adjourned till Nov 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 5, on mega money laundering and Park Lane references against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft references moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the accused persons.

Accused including Bilal Sheikh, Adeel Shah Rashdi and others appeared before the court. However, the judge accepted the one-day exemption request of Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

At the outset of hearing, the court continued recording the statement of NAB witness Ahsan Aslam, a joint registrar of Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The court asked the prosecution witness to come again on next hearing along with relevant record and adjourned hearing of the case.