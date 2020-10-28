UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Park Lane Reference Against Zardari Adjourned Till Nov 5

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:49 PM

Park Lane reference against Zardari adjourned till Nov 5

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 5, on mega money laundering and Park Lane references against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 5, on mega money laundering and Park Lane references against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft references moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the accused persons.

Accused including Bilal Sheikh, Adeel Shah Rashdi and others appeared before the court. However, the judge accepted the one-day exemption request of Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

At the outset of hearing, the court continued recording the statement of NAB witness Ahsan Aslam, a joint registrar of Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The court asked the prosecution witness to come again on next hearing along with relevant record and adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Exchange Faryal Talpur Money November Court

Recent Stories

Govt committed to uplift of KPs' merged districts: ..

58 seconds ago

Eight dead,1,040 injured in 928 accidents

1 minute ago

Pecial Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Chan ..

1 minute ago

Russia to Spend $152Bln Per Year on 10-Year Plan f ..

3 minutes ago

British footballer appreciates Shahid Khan Afridi

31 minutes ago

Commissioner directs to ensure facilities at Pana ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.