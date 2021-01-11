Park Lane reference against Zardari adjourned till Jan 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing on Park Lane corruption reference till January 14, against former President Asif Ali Zardari.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference against former President and PPP's co-chairman.

Asif Ali Zardari and co-accused Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed filed one-day exemption from hearing requests which were approved by the court.

At the outset of hearing, the defence lawyer continued cross-examining with witness Ahsan Aslam.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till January 14.

Meanwhile, the former President also filed a plea to Islamabad High Court seeking exemption from hearing in his bail petition in a NAB inquiry pertaining to suspect transition of Rs8 billions. Asif Zardari stated in his case that he had been admitted to Ziauddin Hospital due to ailment. The division bench would hear the case today.