UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Park Lane Reference Against Zardari Adjourned Till April 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 10:54 PM

Park Lane reference against Zardari adjourned till April 14

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned the hearing pertaining on mega money laundering and Park Lane company reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others till April 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ):An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned the hearing pertaining on mega money laundering and Park Lane company reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others till April 14.

The court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed on their lawyers' request.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft references connected with fake accounts scam filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During hearing, the accused Hussain Lawai requested the court to grant permission for MIR test which was allowed by the court. His lawyer informed the court that there was a bone fracture diagnosed in X-Ray of his client.

The court also recorded the statement of NAB witness and vice president National Bank of Pakistan Nabeel Zahoor and later, adjourned the hearing till April 14.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Faryal Talpur Lawyers Company Nabeel Money April National Bank Of Pakistan From Court

Recent Stories

More than 1,800 prisoners escape after attack on N ..

12 minutes ago

Vice Chief of Air Staff reviews Multi-National Exe ..

12 minutes ago

Establishment Division notified transfers, posting ..

12 minutes ago

Emergent BioSolutions Shareholders Initiate Probe ..

12 minutes ago

Govt providing all facilities without any politica ..

12 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Says COVID-19 Vaccine Passports ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.