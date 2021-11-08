UrduPoint.com

Park Lane Reference Against Zardari Adjourned Till Nov 17

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 06:03 PM

Park Lane reference against Zardari adjourned till Nov 17

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till November 17, on Park Lane reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till November 17, on Park Lane reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

The hearing of the case was adjourned without further proceeding due to absence of prosecution witnesses.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). NAB Prosecutor Irfan Bhola and defence lawyers appeard before the court.

The court granted one day exemption from hearing to former president Asif Ali Zardari, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Hussain Lawai and accuses Saleem Faisal on their lawyers request.

The NAB witness Raheel Nafees and Abdul Kabir didn't appear before court at this the hearing was adjourned till November 17.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Lawyers November From Court

Recent Stories

FBR organizes AML/CFT workshop for DNFBPs

FBR organizes AML/CFT workshop for DNFBPs

3 minutes ago
 DC reviews anti corona vaccination drive

DC reviews anti corona vaccination drive

3 minutes ago
 CM taking steps for uplift & prosperity of Balochi ..

CM taking steps for uplift & prosperity of Balochistan: Durcheen Marree

3 minutes ago
 Mandatory Coronavirus vaccination campaign continu ..

Mandatory Coronavirus vaccination campaign continues in Hazara division

6 minutes ago
 England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injur ..

England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injury

6 minutes ago
 3000 bags of sugar recovered during crackdown

3000 bags of sugar recovered during crackdown

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.