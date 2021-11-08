Park Lane reference against Zardari adjourned till Nov 17

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till November 17, on Park Lane reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till November 17, on Park Lane reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

The hearing of the case was adjourned without further proceeding due to absence of prosecution witnesses.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). NAB Prosecutor Irfan Bhola and defence lawyers appeard before the court.

The court granted one day exemption from hearing to former president Asif Ali Zardari, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Hussain Lawai and accuses Saleem Faisal on their lawyers request.

The NAB witness Raheel Nafees and Abdul Kabir didn't appear before court at this the hearing was adjourned till November 17.