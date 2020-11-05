Park Lane reference hearing adjourned till Nov 10

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday continued recording the statement of prosecution witness in a reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari pertaining to mega money laundering scam.

The court adjourned hearing on the graft reference till November 10.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on a reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Asif Ali Zardari and others.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

At the outset of hearing, the court recorded the statement of NAB witness and Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)'s Additional Registrar Naeem Khan.

The witness told the court that he appeared before NAB investigation officer on August 28, 2019 and produced relevant record.

The court also made the documents as part of the case record.

The co-accused during the hearing, requested the court to adjourn the matter till November 17.

The NAB prosecutor objected to this and stated that the top court had ordered for early conclusion of the trial.

The court adjourned the case till November 10, wherein the witness Naeem Khan would continue recording his statement.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned hearing on Park Lane reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others till November 11.

The court continued recording the statement of NAB witness Ahsan Aslam on this day. The co-accused requested the court to adjourned the matter till next date.