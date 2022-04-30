UrduPoint.com

Park Maintenance, Cleanliness To Continue During Eid Holidays

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has finalised arrangements for maintaining green areas of the provincial capital during the Eid holidays

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has finalised arrangements for maintaining green areas of the provincial capital during the Eid holidays.

PHA Director General Zeeshan Javeed chaired the meeting at Jilani Park on Saturday, which was attended by directors, Horticulture, Planning, Finance and others.

Addressing the meeting, he said that maintenance of green-belts and parks would continue during the Eid holidays, adding that staff and gardeners would assigned special duties during the period.

He directed the staff to maintain cleanliness during Eid holidays as families in large number were accepted to visits parks.

The meeting also reviewed security arrangements, recreational activities and parks timings. He assigned Project Director to maintain duty rosters during Eid holidays and directed the staff to perform their duties more vigilantly. He said that PHA operation against illegal advertisement would continue.

