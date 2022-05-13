Park, playgrounds must for recreational and healthy activities

Administrator district East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that maintained parks and grounds were important for recreational and healthy activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Administrator district East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that maintained parks and grounds were important for recreational and healthy activities.

He expressed these views while inspecting the parks and grounds alongwith Additional Director Tauqeer Abbas, said a statement on Friday.

While inspecting the football ground, he directed that the maintenance of the parks should be ensured and these be rectified immediately and be opened to the public.

He said"Restoration of grounds are also needed to keep them safe and protected from the land grabbers. While restoration of grounds is also necessary because there are a large number of sports enthusiasts in the district East want to participate in sports activities."He said"If the number of grounds cannot be further increased, then the existing grounds should be improved so that the grounds are inhabited."Assistant Executive Engineer Rashid Fayyaz and others were also present.